USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls retain control near multi-month high, around 1.3700 mark

- USD/CAD retreats a few pips from over a six-month high touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Rebounding Oil prices and a modest USD pullback from the YTD top act as a headwind.
- The fundamental backdrop and technical setup seem tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/CAD pair gains positive traction for the third straight day on Tuesday and climbs to its highest level since late March, albeit retreats a few pips during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade with modest intraday gains, around the 1.3700 mark, though the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
A modest recovery in the equity markets prompts some profit-taking around the safe-haven US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, rebounding Crude Oil prices underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, rising bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should limit any meaningful USD corrective decline. This, along with firming expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) is finished hiking interest rates, validates the near-term positive outlook for the major.
From a technical perspective, the recent solid rebound from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.3400 mark, and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond the daily high, around the 1.3715 area, will reaffirm the constructive outlook.
Spot prices might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.3755-1.3760 region and aim to reclaim the 1.3800 round-figure mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further and allow the USD/CAD pair to challenge the YTD peak, around the 1.3860 area touched on March 10.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around mid-1.3600s, should protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3610-1.3600 horizontal support. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses. The corrective decline might then drag the USD/CAD pair further below mid-1.3500s intermediate support, towards testing the 1.3500 psychological mark. The 1.3465 area, however, is likely to limit any further near-term losses.
That said, a convincing break below the latter will expose the 1.3400 support, or the 100-day SMA, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.3320 area before eventually dropping to the 1.3300 mark en route to the next relevant support near the 1.3240 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3544
|Daily SMA50
|1.3483
|Daily SMA100
|1.3405
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.368
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3562
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3585
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3417
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
