USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls look to US yields and the DXY continuation prospects

- USD/CAD bulls looking to the Jackson Hole for a boost.
- Technically, the price is at a critical juncture within a bullish territory.
USD/CAD has started to confirm a bearish environment according to the previous two daily candles.
However, the following analysis illustrates the bias from both a bullish and bearish perspective.
Daily chart
As per the chart above, the price printed a shooting star reversal candlestick pattern on 20 Aug.
This has been followed by a strong technically engulfing bearish candle on 23 Aug.
However, it will require further confirmation that this is a valid reversal on a break of the 21-day EMA and the 1.2580/1.2600 support structure in the forthcoming sessions.
In doing so, it will then be on course for a break of the dynamic trendline supports 1&2.
1.2520 would be expected to be the last defence against an outright bearish breakout.
With all that being said, given the broader bullish trend, bulls will be highly active above the trendline supports that would potentially lead to bearish failures and a continuation to the upside next month.
Much will depend on the outcome of the Jackson Hole at the end of the week and the trajectory of US money markets and the US dollar.
Bulls will be looking for a monthly close above 93.50 to target 93.80 and beyond:
(DXY monthly chart)
For this to occur, it will be imperative that US 10 year yields extend beyond 1.3020% daily resistance and break ice above 1.3810% to confirm the bullish bottoming candle formations.
We have a bullish hammer printed on July 20, followed by a double bottom on Aug 4, although this was followed by a failure of a restest of old resistance structure near 1.2950/1.3030:
EUR/USD aims higher towards the NY close, up 0.38% amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20–30 upside.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.