  • USD/CAD grinds higher around weekly top, flirts with short-term resistance line.
  • 200-HMA, 100-HMA join one-week-old ascending trend line to restrict the immediate downside.
  • Bulls approach 1.2935-40 horizontal hudle, MACD teases bears.

USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar as it edges higher around 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair seesaws near a downward sloping resistance line from Monday amid an impending bear cross on the MACD.

Even so, sustained trading beyond the convergence of the 100-HMA, 200-HMA and a one-week-long ascending trend line, around 1.2850, keeps the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.

As a result, the quote appears on the way to the weekly horizontal resistance around 1.2935-40.

Following that, the monthly high around 1.2985 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be in focus.

On the contrary, pullback moves become elusive beyond the 1.2850 support confluence.

Also acting as a downside filter is the weekly bottom surrounding 1.2825 and the 1.2800 round figure.

In a case where the USD/CAD prices stay weak past 1.2800, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards the monthly low near 1.2725 can’t be ruled out.

To sum up, USD/CAD is on the bull’s radar but with limited upside room.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional impoprtant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2919
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.2912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2852
Daily SMA50 1.2903
Daily SMA100 1.281
Daily SMA200 1.2753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2937
Previous Daily Low 1.2828
Previous Weekly High 1.295
Previous Weekly Low 1.2728
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2847
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2957
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3066

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

