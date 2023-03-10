USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls hit the wall above 1.3800 within rising trend channel

- USD/CAD seesaws around the top line of a one-month-old bullish channel.
- Clear upside break of the multi-day-old horizontal resistance, upbeat MACD signals favor buyers.
- 100-DMA, ascending trend line from last November act as the key supports.
USD/CAD traces dicey markets as it makes rounds to 1.3825-35 during early Friday.
In doing so, the Loonie pair buyers struggle to cheer the previous day’s upside break of an important horizontal resistance area comprising multiple tops marked since late September 2022. The reason could be linked to the overbought RSI (14), as well as the cautious mood ahead of the key US and Canada employment report for February.
Also read: USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3800 as Oil bears take a breather, US/Canada employment data eyed
That said, the USD/CAD dribbles near the top line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel, close to 1.3860 by the press time, as the bullish MACD signals join the previous day’s clear break of the key upside hurdle surrounding 1.3805-15.
As a result, the bulls are likely to keep the reins and may overcome the immediate 1.3860 hurdle, however, the tops marked during October 14 and 17 of the last year, near 1.3885, as well as the 1.3900 threshold, could challenge the pair’s further upside.
In a case where the USD/CAD price remains firmer past 1.3900, the previous yearly high surrounding 1.3980 and the 1.4000 psychological magnet will be in focus.
On the contrary, bears remain off the table unless the USD/CAD price remains within the stated channel, currently between 1.3650 and 1.3860. It should be observed that the aforementioned horizontal resistance-turned-support near 1.3805-15 and the 1.3800 round figure limits the quote’s immediate downside
Even if the USD/CAD bears manage to conquer the 1.3650 support, the 100-DMA and a four-month-old ascending trend line, respectively near 1.3500 and 1.3280, will be crucial for them to watch.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3552
|Daily SMA50
|1.3474
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3307
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3837
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3753
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3534
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
