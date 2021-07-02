USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with five-month-old hurdle near 1.2450

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD seesaws around two-week top, keeps bounce off March’s low.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond the key supports keep buyers hopeful.
  • 50-day EMA, falling trend line from late 2020 add to the trading filters.

USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2435-45 during Friday’s Asian session. The loonie pair recovered from the horizontal line comprising March’s bottom the previous day, amid bullish MACD, but the bulls are probed by a downward sloping trend line from late January.

Given the quote’s successful bounce off short-term horizontal support, not to forget the ability to stay beyond 50-day EMA and bullish MACD, the buyers may overcome the 1.2450 immediate hurdle.

However, the same doesn’t change the prevailing downtrend until the quote crosses over a six-month-long resistance line, around 1.2570 by the press time.  Also acting as the tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bulls is April’s top near 1.2655.

On the flip side, a downside break of the stated horizontal support near 1.2360 will direct the short-term sellers to a 50-day EMA level of 1.2285.

Should the USD/CAD bears keep reins past 1.2285, the late June’s low near 1.2250 may act as a validation point for the further weakness towards 1.2150 and the yearly bottom surrounding the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected 

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2439
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2437
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2261
Daily SMA50 1.2204
Daily SMA100 1.2392
Daily SMA200 1.2672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2446
Previous Daily Low 1.2365
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2415
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2396
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2335
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2467
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2548

 

 

