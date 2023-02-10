USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for a bumpy road to the north as US/Canada data looms

- USD/CAD grinds higher after positing two-day winning streak.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond weekly support line favor buyers.
- Convergence of 100-DMA, four-month-old resistance line appears a tough nut to crack for bulls.
USD/CAD teases buyers around 1.3465-70 heading into Friday’s European session, after a two-day uptrend, as the Loonie pair traders await crucial statistics from Canada and the US. In doing so, the quote remains indecisive despite printing minor gains by the press time.
Even so, the bullish MACD signals join the pair’s successful trading above the weekly support line, around 1.3390 by the press time, to keep the buyers hopeful.
That said, the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.3500 guards the USD/CAD pair’s immediate upside before the convergence of the 100-DMA and descending resistance line from early October, close to 1.3540 at the latest.
In a case where the Loonie pair manages to stay beyond 1.3540, the previous monthly high of 1.3685 and the December 2022 peak surrounding 1.3705 will act as the last defense of the USD/CAD bears.
On the flip side, a clear break of the weekly support line, near 1.3390, will aim for the weekly low of 1.3360 before highlighting the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3260.
Should the USD/CAD prices remain weak past 1.3260, November 2022 low and the last July’s peak, respectively around 1.3235 and 1.3220, will gain the market’s attention.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3465
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3463
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3407
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3342
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3583
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
