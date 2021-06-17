USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls battle three-month-old hurdle below 1.2300

- USD/CAD edges higher around three-week top, keeps 50-day SMA breakout.
- Descending trend line from March stops buyers on the way to May’s high.
- Previous double tops add to the downside filters below nearby SMA.
- Upbeat RSI, clear SMA break favor bulls, March’s low will the key resistance.
USD/CAD buyers take a breather around 1.2275-80 amid early Thursday, after posting the heaviest jump in four months the previous day. In doing so, the Loonie pair bulls struggle to overcome the descending trend line resistance from March 16.
Even so, a clear break of 50-day SMA and strong RSI conditions signal the pair’s further upside towards the 1.2300 threshold.
In addition to the 1.2300 round-figure, the previous month’s top surrounding 1.2350 also acts as the near-term resistance. However, USD/CAD bulls are more likely to be challenged by late March 18 low near 1.2365 during any further upside.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may bounce off the 50-day SMA level of 1.2235 and can keep USD/CAD buyers hopeful unless declining back below the monthly horizontal support, prior resistance, around the 1.2200 round figure.
Should the quote remains pressured below 1.2200, the downward trajectory will attack the monthly rising trend line near 1.2110.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2102
|Daily SMA50
|1.2242
|Daily SMA100
|1.2436
|Daily SMA200
|1.272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2284
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2157
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
