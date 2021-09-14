USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to push above 1.2650

USD/CAD struggles in keeping head up above 1.2650 on Tuesday.

Additional gains for pair if price manages to hold 20-day SMA in intraday session.

Momentum oscillator indicates flat price movement.

USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The pair hovers in less than 20-pip movement signaling sluggish price momentum.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 1.2650, up 0.01% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

Technically speaking, the USD/CAD pair finds it difficult to break 1.2650 on the daily chart. USD/CAD came under selling pressure after making a high of 1.2949 almost a month before on August 20.

The descending trendline from the mentioned level act as a resistance barrier for the USD/CAD bulls.

If price is sustained above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it could test the 1.2700 horizontal resistance level.

A successful break of the bearish sloping line would confirm the continuation of the fresh upside momentum in the pair and the immediate target would appear at the 1.2750 horizontal resistance level.

Next, USD/CAD bulls would attempt to recapture the high made on August 23 at 1.2833.

Alternatively, if price reverses the direction, it could fall back to the 1.2600 horizontal support level.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator trades above midline with a neutral stance. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of selling seeking the next target at the 1.2550 horizontal support level.

USD/CAD bears look for the low made on July 30 at 1.2422.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2649 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1.2649 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2644 Daily SMA50 1.2581 Daily SMA100 1.239 Daily SMA200 1.2526 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2695 Previous Daily Low 1.2638 Previous Weekly High 1.2762 Previous Weekly Low 1.2518 Previous Monthly High 1.2949 Previous Monthly Low 1.2453 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.266 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2674 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2626 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2603 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2569 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2683 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2718 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2741



