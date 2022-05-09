- USD/CAD shot to a fresh YTD high on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move.
- Last week’s breakout through a descending trend-line supports prospects for further gains.
- Any meaningful pullback could still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The USD/CAD pair gained positive traction for the third successive session and climbed to a fresh YTD peak, around the 1.2950-1.2955 region on the first day of a new week.
Retreating crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, modest US dollar pullback from a two-decade high touched earlier this Monday capped gains and forced spot prices to retreat around 30 pips from the daily high.
From a technical perspective, last week's strong move up assisted the USD/CAD pair to confirm a bullish breakout through a downward sloping trend-line extending from December 2021. A subsequent move beyond the 1.2900 mark validated the constructive outlook and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Hence, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the key 1.3000 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility amid expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The momentum could further get extended and pushed the USD/CAD pair towards the next relevant resistance near the 1.3045-1.3050 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2910-1.2900 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the ascending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around mid-1.2800s. Any further pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2800 round-figure mark, which should now act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair.
A convincing break below would negate the near-term bullish bias and prompt some technical selling. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall back towards testing last week's swing low, around the 1.2715-1.2710 region.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2926
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2716
|Daily SMA50
|1.2664
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2914
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2876
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
