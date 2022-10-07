USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish flag warrants an impulsive rally, 1.4000 eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • A formation of a bullish flag is setting a base for recording fresh two-year highs around 1.4000.
  • Market sentiment has turned negative which supports the greenback’s appeal.
  • The RSI (14) is aiming to enter into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.

The USD/CAD pair has rebounded firmly after hitting an intraday low of 1.3726 in the Tokyo session. The asset is oscillating around 1.3750, at the press time, and is expected to overstep the same confidently as the market sentiment has turned extremely sour amid soaring hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets. Also, the S&P500 has eased off its entire gains recorded in the Tokyo session.

On a four-hour scale, the asset is forming a Bullish Flag pattern that signals an impulsive bullish wave after the breakout of the consolidation. Usually, the consolidation phase indicates a most auctioned region where those investors place bets who prefers to enter an auction after the establishment of an upside bias. Also, investors add more longs as they see a continuation of the uptrend after a time-corrective pause.

It is worth noting that the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have defended their bearish crossover at around 1.3600, which indicates that the upside is intact.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to cross the 60.00 figure for a sheer bullish momentum.

Should the asset break above the previous week’s high at 1.3833, the greenback bulls will expose the asset to hit a fresh two-year high at 1.4000. A breach of the latter will drive the major towards May 2020 high at 1.4173.

On the contrary, a decisive break below the round-level support placed at 1.3600 will drag the asset towards the psychological support at 1.3500, followed by September 19 high at 1.3344.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3748
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3454
Daily SMA50 1.3158
Daily SMA100 1.3007
Daily SMA200 1.2849
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3755
Previous Daily Low 1.3565
Previous Weekly High 1.3838
Previous Weekly Low 1.356
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3499
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3433
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3814
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.388
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9800 after German data

EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9800 after German data

EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range at around 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The data from Germany showed that Retail Sales and Industrial Production contracted by 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, in August. Eyes on US jobs report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.1200 after breaching key daily support line

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.1200 after breaching key daily support line

GBP/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 1.1200. Risk-off flows dominate amid mixed US data and ahead of US NFP. Cable closes Thursday below critical daily trendline support.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Weekly closing above $1,700 is critical for bulls

Gold: Weekly closing above $1,700 is critical for bulls

Gold price is moving back and forth in a narrow range above $1,700, struggling for a clear directional bias. Investors have moved into caution trading while the US dollar clings to recent gains alongside the Treasury yields in the run-up to the NFP showdown.

Gold News

This XRP price setup forecasts a 13% upswing amid deteriorating market conditions

This XRP price setup forecasts a 13% upswing amid deteriorating market conditions

XRP price has set up a bullish reversal pattern that is already on its way to reaching its target. However, Bitcoin price is taking a hit due to its correlation with the traditional markets, causing altcoins, including Ripple, to slow down.

Read more

US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium

US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises

Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints*.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures