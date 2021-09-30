USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, down little below mid-1.2700s

- USD/CAD edged lower on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support amid bullish USD.
- A sustained move beyond the 1.2770-75 area will set the stage for further gains.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's gains to weekly tops. The pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and was last seen trading around the 1.2740-35 region.
The US dollar was seen consolidating its recent rally to the highest level since September 2020 and was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback. Apart from this, a softer tone around crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the major.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair stalled this week's bounce from sub-1.2600 levels near the 1.2770-75 region, just ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2896-1.1.2594 pullback. The intraday pullback, however, showed some resilience below the 200-hour SMA and found a decent support near the 38.2% Fibo. level. The mentioned resistance and support levels should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/4-hour charts maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. Moreover, oscillators on the 1-hour chart have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. However, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level before placing aggressive bets.
The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.2800 mark and accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2830 horizontal support. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further to the 1.2900 mark and allow bulls to challenge YTD tops, around mid-1.2900s touched on August 20.
On the flip side, the 1.2705-1.2700 area (38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2670-65 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the bullish bias and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide back towards the 1.2600 mark.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2742
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2676
|Daily SMA50
|1.2621
|Daily SMA100
|1.2448
|Daily SMA200
|1.2521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2634
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
