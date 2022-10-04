USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears poke 200-EMA above 1.3600, Double Top sets to activate

- The formation of a Double Top formed a base for a bearish reversal.
- USD/CAD bears are hovering around the 20-EMA while the 50-EMA has already turned downwards.
- A range shift move the RSI (14) into the bearish territory of 20.00-40.00 has strengthened loonie further.
The USD/CAD pair is expected to test its day’s low at 1.3620 and will decline towards the crucial support of 1.3600. For the past week, the asset has remained in the grip of bears after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 1.3800.
On an hourly scale, the formation of the Double Top chart pattern has weakened the greenback bulls. A formation of the above-mentioned chart pattern indicates a bearish reversal amid lesser buying interest despite aiming to cross the prior high of 1.3833, recorded in the previous week.
At the press time, the asset is hovering around the critical support of the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3624. The breakdown of the same will issue a downside warrant for the mighty greenback. While the 50-EMA at around 1.3700 has turned downwards, which indicates more weakness.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has delivered a range shift move from 40.00-60.00 into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. This dictates an activation of the loonie bulls.
A decisive break below the round-level support placed at 1.3600, which is Wednesday’s low will drag the asset towards the psychological support at 1.3500, followed by September 19 high at 1.3344.
On the flip side, a break above Wednesday’s high at 1.3833 will bolster the asset to hit a fresh two-year high at 1.4000. A breach of the latter will drive the major towards May 2020 high at 1.4173.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3111
|Daily SMA100
|1.2983
|Daily SMA200
|1.2836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3827
|Previous Daily Low
|1.362
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3838
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.356
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3699
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3896
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
