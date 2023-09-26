USD/CAD Price Analysis: Aims for a triangle breakout

- USD/CAD prints a fresh two-day high nominally above 1.3500 as the US Dollar resumes its upside journey.
- An extended correction in the oil price builds pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
- USD/CAD trades near the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern around 1.3550.
The USD/CAD pair consolidates near the psychological resistance of 1.3500 in the early New York session. The Loonie asset strengthens as an extended correction in the oil price builds pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
The S&P500 opened on a negative note as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers delivered hawkish interest rate guidance. The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivers a nominal correction after printing a fresh 10-month high near 106.20.
Fed policymakers: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and Boston Fed President Susan Collins, supported for further policy-tightening as robust consumer spending could rebound inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, investors await the US Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales data.
USD/CAD trades near the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, which is plotted from September 15 high around 1.3550. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from September 19 low at 1.3380. Advancing 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3485 indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) aims to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. A sustained RSI (14) movement in the bullish range would trigger a bullish impulse.
A decisive break above September 21 high at 1.3524 would drive the asset towards September 11 low around 1.3560, followed by the round-level resistance at 1.3600.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below September 25 low around 1.3450 would drag the asset toward September 20 low near 1.3400. A further breakdown could expose the asset to a six-week low near 1.3356.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3454
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3545
|Daily SMA50
|1.3446
|Daily SMA100
|1.34
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3528
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3379
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3479
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3518
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Polygon price slides after whale moves 10.78 million MATIC into Binance
Polygon has been on a steep downtrend for the most part of the year, with the token withstanding the worst of the bear market. The situation was made worse when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled MATIC a security, among other tokens like Solana and Cardano.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.