USD/CAD posts modest gains below the 1.3500 barrier, investors await US Retail Sales data

- USD/CAD trades with a mild positive bias around 1.3492 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- The upbeat US CPI inflation data for February might convince the Fed to wait until the summer before starting rate cuts.
- Moody’s Analytics stated that the BoC is at risk of weakening the economy by not cutting interest rates sooner.
The USD/CAD pair posts modest gains below the 1.3500 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The stronger-than-expected US inflation number weighs on market sentiment and provides some support for the pair. The US February Retail Sales will be the highlight for this week, which is projected to improve to 0.8% MoM. USD/CAD currently trades near 1.3492, adding 0.01% for the day.
The US inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), unexpectedly increased to 3.2% YoY in February, keeping the Federal Reserve (Fed) on course to wait at least until the summer before starting to cut interest rates. Additionally, the Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YoY, stronger than the estimation. The February CPI inflation data will play an important role in the Fed’s rate forecast. Investors anticipate the US central bank to keep rates between 5.25% and 5.5% in its March meeting scheduled for next week.
On the Loonie front, analysts are concerned about the economic slowdown in the Canadian economy. Moody’s Analytics stated that the Bank of Canada (BoC) is at risk of weakening the economy by not cutting interest rates sooner. Earlier this month, the BoC left the interest rate unchanged at 5% for the fifth consecutive meeting. The BoC governor Tiff Macklem said that core inflation remains a concern and emphasized that it was premature to talk about rate cuts.
Looking ahead, Canada’s Manufacturing Sales, Housing Starts, and Wholesale Sales for January will be published on Thursday. On the US docket, Retail Sales for February will be a closely watched event this week. This event could give a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3493
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3518
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.3526
|Daily SMA200
|1.3478
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3526
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3467
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.342
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3503
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
