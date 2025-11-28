The USD/CAD pair posts modest gains near 1.4030 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The potential upside for the Greenback might be limited as traders ramped up bets for further monetary easing from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) next month. Traders brace for the release of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), which is due later on Friday.

Dovish remarks from Fed officials have bolstered expectations for a rate reduction. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said earlier this week that she supports a December interest rate cut, citing labor market weakness. Fed Governor Christopher Waller noted that the job market is weak enough to warrant another quarter-point rate cut in December, though the decision depends on an upcoming flood of data delayed by the US government shutdown.

US Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 87% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Federal Reserve's (Fed) December policy meeting, compared to a 39% odds a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On the other hand, crude oil prices fall amid renewed optimism surrounding a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This, in turn, could weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a tailwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the CAD value.