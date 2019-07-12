USD/CAD plummets to fresh multi-month lows, fast approaching 1.30 mark

- The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight post-CPI bounce and rising US bond yields.
- Rallying Oil prices underpin Loonie and collaborated to the prevailing bearish pressure.
The USD/CAD pair plunged to 8-1/2 month lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark.
Having failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted recovery - led by hotter-than-expected US core CPI print, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure and finally broke through the previous multi-month swing lows support near the 1.3040 region.
A combination of factors - including the prevailing weaker tone around the US Dollar and some renewed pickup in Crude Oil prices, kept exerting bearish pressure for the third consecutive session and led to a fresh bearish breakdown on the last trading day of the week.
Despite a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback failed to attract any buying interest, while the commodity-linked currency - Loonie remained supported by the recent bullish run in Oil prices to near six-week tops, levels beyond the $60.00/barrel mark.
Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Oil prices got an additional boost from a continuous decline in the US Crude inventories for the fourth consecutive weeks and the fact that US producers in the Gulf of Mexico have cut more than half their output because of a tropical storm.
Adding to this, possibilities of some near-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break through the 1.3040 support area seems to have further aggravated the bearish pressure and contributed to the pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since late-October 2018.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket - featuring the release of PPI figures for June, coupled with comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3026
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3323
|Daily SMA100
|1.3339
|Daily SMA200
|1.3299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3038
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles advances above 1.1250 amid Fed speculation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up on the day. Upbeat US inflation limited the dollar's fall while the Fed's Powell's intentions to cut rates weigh on it. EZ industrial production is due later.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2550 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY struggles to sustain above mid-108.00s, trades with modest losses
The pair struggled to build on the overnight recovery led by hotter-than-expected US core CPI. The USD fails to attract any buying interest despite a follow-through uptick in the US bond yields.
Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts
Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.