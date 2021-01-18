USD/CAD: Pivotal resistance level at 1.2926-1.299 – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank expect a continued global economic recovery, with a weak dollar, meaning that cyclically correlated/high beta FX like the Canadian dollar will continue to enjoy gains against the US dollar. They see USD/CAD at 1.25 in a three month period and at 1.22 in six to twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“A rapidly strengthening labour markets means that 80% of pre-COVID jobs were regained through November, compared to about 65% for the comparable metric in the US. Citi Economics believes “that stronger growth projections will allow for a removal of accommodation at the April 2021 meeting.” We’d also note here that the BoC has already paused some of their easing measures. Typically a mix of loose fiscal and tight MoPo indicates currency appreciation.”
“USDCAD has been moving higher ever since it bottomed out slightly below the 76.4% retracement level at 1.2677. The pair faces a pivotal resistance level at 1.2926-1.2994, which consists of the 55day MA coming together with the Dec 2019 and Sept and Nov 2020 lows, and a falling trendline. Support may find at 1.2528 and 1.2630.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.