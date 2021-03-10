USD/CAD picks up bids around mid-1.2600s with eyes on BOC, US stimulus

- USD/CAD refreshes intraday high while consolidating recent losses.
- US dollar regains amid cautious sentiment ahead of the much-awaited fiscal relief.
- Upbeat comments from Yellen, wait for BOC also favor the bulls.
- BOC is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged, US CPI, oil inventories will also be important to watch.
USD/CAD rises to 1.2650, up 0.07% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The quote dropped the heaviest since the month-start drop the previous day amid the broad US dollar weakness and risk-on mood. However, weakness in oil prices and cautious mood in the market ahead of the key events seem to have triggered the latest corrective pullback.
Although US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen promised $350 billion to local and state governments “as soon as possible”, also cited strong recovery hopes in 2021, global investors aren’t impressed. The reason could be traced from the US House where policymakers are jostling with the final details of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, backed by US President Joe Biden.
It should be noted that the USD/CAD traders may have considered the latest weakness in oil prices, key export of Canada, as well as pre-BOC sentiment, to portray the latest upside. WTI refreshed the weekly low during a two-day pullback from a multi-month high on Tuesday as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) expected a reduction in the global oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.32 million bpd in 2021, per Reuters.
It’s worth mentioning that the US dollar tracked 10-year Treasury yields to the south the previous day and favored commodities as well as Antipodeans amid risk-on mood.
Moving on, USD/CAD traders should keep their eyes on the US stimulus headlines for fresh impulse while the monetary policy updates from the Bank of Canada (BOC) as well as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will also be the key to watch.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain depressed as risks may get a boost from the US covid aid package. Though, Treasury yield moves will be important to follow.
Technical analysis
A downside break of the two-week-old ascending trend line joins sustained trading below a downward sloping resistance line from January 28 to favor USD/CAD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2649
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.264
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2652
|Daily SMA50
|1.2702
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.3099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2686
|Previous Daily Low
|1.259
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2627
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation
AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside.
Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700
Gold wavers in a choppy range after printing the heaviest gains in two months. Market sentiment stays positive amid hopes of US stimulus, economic recovery. CPI from China, US will decorate calendar, virus/vaccine updates shouldn’t be missed as well.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.