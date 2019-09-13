USD/CAD on the front foot towards 21/50-day EMA confluence amid WTI weakness

- Overall USD strength, Crude weakness propels USD/CAD further up towards key resistance confluence.
- OPEC refrains from any change to production cuts, the US President Trump readies to talk to Iran.
- The US data, trade/political news will keep entertaining traders.
The US Dollar’s (USD) overall strength and WTI weakness keep firming the USD/CAD pair up towards key upside barrier as it takes the bids to 1.3215 during early Friday.
The pair gained traction after the US President Donald Trump showed readiness to talk to Iran and North Korea in a bid to end the political tussles between the economies, which in turn dragged the Crude, highest export item of Canada. However, comments from the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin still highlight the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy.
The momentum recently strengthened as the US Dollar (USD) carries the gains from the upbeat inflation data and also because of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) dovish monetary policy decision. Also supporting the move was Canadian New Housing Price Index data that disappointed Canadian Dollar (CAD) buyers with -0.1% mark against 0.0% forecast.
It should also be noted that trade optimism could do little for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) as odds of the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) dovish appearance have increased recently.
With no major data/events up for publishing from Canada, investors will keep an eye over the US Retail Sales and trade/political headlines for fresh impulse. “We expect retail sales to advance 0.3% m/m in August following the stronger 0.7% rise in the prior month. The gain should be helped by another firm increase in sales in the key control group as consumer fundamentals remain sound. In the details, the steady increase in core sales and a small rebound in auto purchases should more than offset a decline in sales at gasoline stations, which reflects a notable drop in gasoline prices in August,” says TD Securities.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 1.3233/37 resistance-confluence including 21 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA), prices are less likely to rise towards 1.3300. However, 1.3145/35 area including the latest lows and early-July tops could restrict pair’s near-term declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish outside day favors a rise to 1.11
EUR/USD's daily chart shows a bullish outside day candlestick pattern. On Thursday, the currency pair hit a high and low of 1.1087 and 1.0927, respectively, before ending the day with gains at 1.10635. Key indicators are also flashing bullish signals, adding credence to the candlestick arrangement.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 50-DMA and 1.2380/85 supply-zone
GBP/USD holds the title of least volatile major currency pair as it trades near 1.2330 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair has been choppy off-late with 50 DMA limiting the quote’s downside around 1.2275.
USD/JPY: Bulls taking on fresh highs at 108.20 in Tokyo open
Overnight, USD/JPY initially dipped to 107.52 as US yields fell after the European Central Bank's announcements but then recovered as risk sentiment improved and has rallied to score yet another six-week high at 108.20 in Asia today.
Gold remains below $1500 as US-China goodwill efforts regain market attention
Following the ECB decision and US CPI-led crazy Thursday, Gold prices stays on the back foot while taking rounds to $1,498 during Friday’s Asian session. US-China trade optimism regains market attention off-late.
US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales
Retail sales are projected to rise 0.2% in August following July’s 0.7% increase. Sales minus automobiles are expected to add 0.1% after the prior increase of 1.0%. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers.