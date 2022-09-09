The Canadian Labour Force Survey delivered more bad news in August. There is always a sense of caution in extrapolating implications from monthly jobs report to the CAD, but with USD/CAD finding its way back down to 1.30, that level may look attractive for many to fade, economists at TD Securities report.
Canadian employment down for third straight month
“Employment fell by another 39.7K in August, well below expectations for a 15K increase, to build on the loss of 74K jobs over the previous two months. We also saw a sharp rise in the unemployment rate to 5.4%, although stronger wage growth will cloud the broader implications for the Bank of Canada.”
“We doubt this number is the catalyst to instigate CAD weakness, but it may start to kick off the domino effect of bad news. That should keep the shelf life of CAD rallies short-lived.”
“USD/CAD near 1.30 should be solid support and a base to leg into longs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0050 as DXY starts to erase its losses
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.0050 in the early American session. As focus shifts to Fedspeak ahead of the blackout period, the US Dollar Index rebounds from 10-day lows, not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.1550
Although GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session, it holds comfortably in positive territory above 1.1550. The Bank of England announced on Friday that it postponed next week's rate decision to September 22, causing investors to turn cautious.
Gold drops below $1,720 despite falling US yields
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,720 after having touched its highest level in over a week near $1,730. Nevertheless, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing nearly 2% on the day, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory.
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Dollar soars, so earnings head for floor
Equities moved higher on Wednesday in apparent aloofness at what was happening in the rest of the market. Oil prices fell sharply, and the dollar gained again.