USD/CAD moves above 1.3850, upside seems restrained due to improved Oil prices

- USD/CAD gains support following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggested that traders are now anticipating the first rate cut in July.
- The commodity-linked CAD may find support from stronger crude Oil prices.
USD/CAD halts its two days of losses, trading around 1.3860 during the Asian hours. However, market activity is expected to remain subdued due to the Good Friday holiday. The US Dollar found support from hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who warned that persistent inflation and a slowing economy could threaten the Fed’s dual mandate, raising the risk of stagflation.
Market sentiment took another hit after President Trump criticized Fed Chair Powell’s recent remarks. However, the CME FedWatch Tool suggested that traders are now pricing in approximately 86 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2025, with the first cut anticipated in July.
On the data front, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 215,000 for the week ending April 12, beating forecasts and down from a revised 224,000. However, Continuing Claims rose by 41,000 to 1.885 million for the week ending April 5.
Gains in the USD/CAD pair may be capped as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) could find support from stronger crude Oil prices. Oil rallied after the US imposed new sanctions on Iranian exports, sparking concerns over tighter global supply. Meanwhile, uncertainty lingers over potential US tariffs on key commodities including copper, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and lumber.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) warned that a spike in inflation driven by a potential Trump-era global trade war could plunge the economy into a “deep recession.” While it refrained from issuing an updated forecast, the BoC outlined two potential scenarios reflecting the uncertainty surrounding future US tariff policy and its impact on Canada’s outlook.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gathers strength above 1.1350, bullish bias remains
The EUR/USD pair strengthens to around 1.1370 during the early European trading hours on Friday. Hopes for a trade deal between the United States and the European Union provide some support to the Euro. Trading volume is likely to be lightened on Good Friday.
GBP/USD hovers near six-month highs, 1.3300, eyes on US-UK trade discussions
GBP/USD continues its upward momentum from April 8, trading near 1.3280 during Friday's Asian session. The pair is buoyed by a weakening US Dollar, as concerns grow over the economic impact of tariffs on the United States.
Gold price loses momentum on profit-taking
Gold price holds steady on Friday after retreating from an all-time high of $3,358 as investors book profits during a long Easter weekend. Significant uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports into the US and ongoing geopolitical tensions could underpin the Gold price.
How SEC-Ripple case and ETF prospects could shape XRP’s future
Ripple consolidated above the pivotal $2.00 level while trading at $2.05 at the time of writing on Friday, reflecting neutral sentiment across the crypto market.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.