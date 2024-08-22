“Trend strength signals are aligned bearishly for USD/CAD on the intraday and daily DMI oscillators while the weekly study is close to flipping bearish. Losses below 1.3590/95 (200-day MA and range lows from May and July) are marginal but suggest more USD/CAD weakness ahead. Support is 1.3560 (50% retracement of the 2024 USD rally) and 1.3475 (retracement and major trend). Resistance is 1.3625/50.”

“Like previous (though less significant) ramp ups in net selling of the CAD (in April and November last year), the latest CAD slide stopped around 1.39 and now, the CAD’s three week advance from that low may be squeezing weaker CAD short hands and giving the CAD a short-covering lift. Spot losses have extended marginally below 1.3595 to reach a four-month low for the USD.”

“A likelier explanation for CAD gains is that we may be seeing the impact of the record net CAD short positions reflected in the recent CFTC data feeling increasingly uncomfortable with CAD strength. Net short CAD activity picked up sharply through mid-year, reflecting weaker cyclical dynamics and the BoC’s relatively early start to the easing cycle.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.