- The USD/CAD to finish the week with losses of 1.09%, despite Friday's recovery.
- Sentiment remains negative as fears of a US recession mount.
- May’s US Nonfarm Payrolls crushed expectations and further cemented the case of an aggressive Fed.
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: To consolidate, unless the USD/CAD breaks below 1.2458, that would expose the YTD low around 1.2400.
The USD/CAD edges up during the New York session, though earlier seesawed between minimal gains/losses of 0.01-0.03%, but remains above the weekly low of 1.2551, amidst investors’ risk-off mood. At 1.2572, the USD/CAD remains steady after the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) 50 bps rate hike earlier in the week.
Upbeat US NFP lifts the greenback
Friday’s US calendar remains busy. Earlier, the US Nonfarm Payrolls for May, showed that the economy added 390K new jobs, far more than the 318K estimated. Financial analysts’ chatter about the US labor market still supports the view that the US Federal Reserve will tighten aggressively after receiving the green light.
Sources cited by Bloomberg commented that May’s solid job growth showed further evidence that the US economy was not in a recession in the spring. In the meantime, Average Hourly Earnings on its YoY reading remained unchanged at 5.2%, reflecting the tight labor market though easing worries of a wage-price spiral.
Of late, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) unveiled that the Non-Manufacturing PMI increased by 55.9, lower than the 56.4 expected. It shows businesses’ resilience, after last week’s Q1 GDP contraction of 1.5%, according to the second estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
In the meantime, the USD/CAD was unchanged on the release, but of late, it regains some control and is aiming up toward the June 1 low at 1.2605. Also, it’s worth noting that oil prices remain high, a headwind for the USD/CAD. WTI is exchanging hands at $118.23 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against six currencies, recovers some of Thursday’s losses, up by 0.36%, sitting at 102.106, boosted by US Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate at 2.955%, gaining four bps.
Next week’s calendar, the Canadian docket, would feature the Balance of Trade, Ivey PMI, the Canadian employment report, and Bank of Canada speakers.
On the US front, the Federal Reserve officials begin their blackout period. However, investors’ eyes would be on the inflation report alongside the UoM June’s Consumer Sentiment.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the daily chart perspective, the USD/CAD remains downward biased, but the RSI’s reading at 36.65, moving slightly up, suggests a correction might occur in the near term. Nevertheless, if the USD/CAD continues downwards and breaks below April’s 21 low at 1.2458, then a retest of the YTD lows at 1.2402 is on the cards.
Otherwise, the USD/CAD might head upwards to test the 1.2600. Failure of a daily close above the figure would keep the major in the 1.2550-1.2600 range.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2583
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2827
|Daily SMA50
|1.2712
|Daily SMA100
|1.2699
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2686
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2564
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
