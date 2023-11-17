USD/CAD loses ground around the mid-1.3700s, US housing data looms

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • USD/CAD attracts some sellers around the mid-1.3700s on Friday.
  • US weekly Initial Claims rose by 231,000, the highest level in nearly three months.
  • House sales in Canada declined by the most in 16 months in October.
  • Traders will focus on the US housing data and the Canadian Industrial Product Price Index, the Raw Materials Price Index.

The USD/CAD pair loses momentum during the Asian session on Friday. The pair bounces off 1.3685 low to 1.3777. At press time, the pair is losing 0.1% on the day to trade at 1.3749.

On Wednesday, the US Initial Claims for the week ending November 11 rose by 231,000, the highest level in nearly three months. Additionally, the Continuing Jobless Claims climb to 1.865M versus 1.883M prior. The markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with the tightening cycle and expect a rate cut in the middle of 2024, which might weigh on the Greenback and cap the upside of the USD/CAD pair.

On the Loonie front, The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) revealed on Wednesday that house sales in Canada declined by the most in 16 months in October, as rising borrowing rates kept purchasers on the sidelines. Last week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) warned businesses and households to plan as the borrowing rates would be higher than in previous years. Additionally, a decline in oil prices might lift the commodity-linked Loonie, as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US.

Looking ahead, market participants will keep an eye on the US housing data on Friday, including Building Permit and Housing Start. The Housing Starts are estimated to drop from 1.358M to 1.35M while the Building Permits are forecast to decline from 1.471M to 1.45M. Also, the Canadian Industrial Product Price Index and the Raw Materials Price Index are due on Friday. These figures could give clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3749
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.377
Daily SMA50 1.3659
Daily SMA100 1.352
Daily SMA200 1.3508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3777
Previous Daily Low 1.3677
Previous Weekly High 1.3855
Previous Weekly Low 1.3629
Previous Monthly High 1.3892
Previous Monthly Low 1.3562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3701
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.364
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3801
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3839
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3901

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD continues to lose ground despite weaker US employment data

AUD/USD continues to lose ground despite weaker US employment data

The AUD/USD faces challenges and continues the losses, trading around the 0.6460 level on Friday, despite the downbeat economic data from the United States released on Thursday. The Aussie weakness might be attributed to a risk-off sentiment due to the Fed's uncertainty regarding interest rate trajectory.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses around mid-150.00s, lacks follow-through selling

USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses around mid-150.00s, lacks follow-through selling

The USD/JPY pair edges lower for the second straight day on Friday and trades around the 150.60 area during the Asian session, down less than 0.10% for the day and above the previous day's swing low. The BoJ’s dovish stance could undermine the JPY and help limit any further losses.

USD/JPY News

Gold price sits near two week high amid bets for an extended Fed pause and softer USD

Gold price sits near two week high amid bets for an extended Fed pause and softer USD

Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Friday – also marking the fourth day of a move up in the previous five – and is currently placed just below a nearly two-week high touched the previous day. 

Gold News

Kaspa price jumps 15% as Binance listing makes KAS too big to ignore

Kaspa price jumps 15% as Binance listing makes KAS too big to ignore

Kaspa price is among the top gainers after the cryptocurrency sprinted north over the week to record a new all-time high. However, with the altcon standing in the massively overbought region based on a technical indicator, a strong pullback seems likely as the altcoin enjoys the Coinbase effect.

Read more

Careful what you wish for

Careful what you wish for

We come into Friday with investors getting everything they could have wanted with respect to what they’d like to see to force the Fed into taking a friendlier policy track. This week’s inflation data out of the US came in soft and this latest US initial jobless claims ran up to the highest level in two years.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures