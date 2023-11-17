USD/CAD loses ground around the mid-1.3700s, US housing data looms

- USD/CAD attracts some sellers around the mid-1.3700s on Friday.
- US weekly Initial Claims rose by 231,000, the highest level in nearly three months.
- House sales in Canada declined by the most in 16 months in October.
- Traders will focus on the US housing data and the Canadian Industrial Product Price Index, the Raw Materials Price Index.
The USD/CAD pair loses momentum during the Asian session on Friday. The pair bounces off 1.3685 low to 1.3777. At press time, the pair is losing 0.1% on the day to trade at 1.3749.
On Wednesday, the US Initial Claims for the week ending November 11 rose by 231,000, the highest level in nearly three months. Additionally, the Continuing Jobless Claims climb to 1.865M versus 1.883M prior. The markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with the tightening cycle and expect a rate cut in the middle of 2024, which might weigh on the Greenback and cap the upside of the USD/CAD pair.
On the Loonie front, The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) revealed on Wednesday that house sales in Canada declined by the most in 16 months in October, as rising borrowing rates kept purchasers on the sidelines. Last week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) warned businesses and households to plan as the borrowing rates would be higher than in previous years. Additionally, a decline in oil prices might lift the commodity-linked Loonie, as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US.
Looking ahead, market participants will keep an eye on the US housing data on Friday, including Building Permit and Housing Start. The Housing Starts are estimated to drop from 1.358M to 1.35M while the Building Permits are forecast to decline from 1.471M to 1.45M. Also, the Canadian Industrial Product Price Index and the Raw Materials Price Index are due on Friday. These figures could give clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3749
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.377
|Daily SMA50
|1.3659
|Daily SMA100
|1.352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3777
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3677
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3629
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
