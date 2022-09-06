- USD/CAD comes under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday amid the ongoing USD profit-taking slide.
- A sharp fall in crude oil prices undermines the loonie and helps limit deeper losses for the major.
- Investors now eye US ISM Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the BoC meeting on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and maintains its offered tone through the first half of the European session. The pair, however, recovers a few pips from the daily low and is currently trading comfortably above the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
A recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - drags the safe-haven US dollar away from a two-decade high touched on Monday. This turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a sharp fall in crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked loonie and offers some support to spot prices.
Oil prices come under renewed selling pressure and drop back closer to a multi-month low touched last week. An OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a symbolic move. This, along with worries that a global economic downturn and COVID-19 curbs in China will dent fuel demand, overshadows concerns over tight global supply and weighs heavily on the black liquid.
Furthermore, rising US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying and should limit losses for the USD/CAD pair. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to tame inflation and have been pricing in a greater chance of a supersized 75 bps at the September FOMC policy meeting.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside and any meaningful slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Traders, however, might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Canada meeting on Wednesday. In the meantime, the US ISM Services PMI might provide some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2971
|Daily SMA50
|1.2937
|Daily SMA100
|1.2872
|Daily SMA200
|1.2779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3174
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3127
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3169
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3216
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.