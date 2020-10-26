USD/CAD jumps to fresh session tops, eyeing a move to reclaim 1.3200 mark

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain some strong traction on Monday.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven greenback and exerted some pressure.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and further contributed to the offered tone.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3175 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak. The uptick was sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand and the ongoing slide in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
The greenback found some support on Monday amid growing market worries about surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States. Adding to this, the disappointment over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures further weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
Meanwhile, the ever-increasing COVID-19 worries raised fears of renewed lockdown measures and dampened prospects for a swift recovery in the fuel demand. This, coupled with the prospect of increased supply, led to some follow-through weakness in oil prices, which was down around 3.5% for the day and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair.
It, however, remains to be seen bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the USD/CAD pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday and important US macro data scheduled this week.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US stimulus headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to influence the greenback's safe-haven demand. This, along with oil price dynamics, might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair amid relatively thin economic docket on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3176
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3218
|Daily SMA50
|1.3199
|Daily SMA100
|1.3342
|Daily SMA200
|1.3542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.316
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.