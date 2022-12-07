- USD/CAD is oscillating around 1.3650 as BOC’s interest rate peak and weak oil prices have capped the upside.
- The downside in the Canadian Dollar is being supported by investors' improved risk appetite.
- Growing signs of recession in the United States have impacted oil prices.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of around 1.3650 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset rebounded in the New York session after sensing strength near the round-level support of 1.3600. The move was against the risk-appetite theme in the global market but the ‘less-hawkish’ sound adopted by Bank of Canada (BOC) Governor Tiff Macklem justified the same.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying signs of volatility contraction and is oscillating in a 105.00-105.10 range. S&P500 remained sideways as the upside was capped by soaring recession fears and the downside was restricted after the risk-on impulse resurfaced. The US Treasury bonds witnessed a sheer demand from the market participants as a higher interest rate peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) alarmed recession fears. The 10-year US Treasury yields have plunged to near 3.42%.
Meanwhile, Loonie investors are not capitalizing on the risk-appetite theme as interest rates by the BOC have reached near their peak. On Wednesday, the Canadian central bank announced a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike consecutively for the second time to 4.25%, the highest since 2008. The move was in line with the expectations of the street.
The absence of a statement dictating ‘more hikes are needed further’ indicated that the bigger rate hike regime by the BOC is over and interest rates have reached near neutral one. It is high time that the central bank will evaluate the efforts made by BOC policymakers.
On the oil front, fresh annual lows by West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $72.00 led by growing signs of recession in the United States have impacted the Canadian Dollar. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and weaker oil prices impact Canada’s fiscal budget.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3651
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3417
|Daily SMA50
|1.357
|Daily SMA100
|1.3308
|Daily SMA200
|1.3039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3676
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery moves above 0.6700 ahead of RBA Bulletin, Australia Trade Balance
AUD/USD struggles to defend the latest bullish impulse around 0.6725-30, after bouncing off a one-week low the previous day, as traders await updates/data from Australia during early Thursday.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0500 with eyes on ECB President Lagarde
EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce around 1.0510-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s inaction amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
Gold eyes further upside on downbeat United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price seesaws around $1,785, after posting the biggest daily gains in a week, as buyers seek more clues to approach the five-month top marked earlier in the week. The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the downbeat performance of the United States Treasury bond yields.
Binance’s US arm eliminating trading fees for ETH means this for Ethereum price
Binance has managed to cement itself in the crypto space as a leader over the last couple of weeks. Following FTX’s collapse, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange has been attempting to regain its customers’ trust and confidence.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.