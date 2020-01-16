USD/CAD in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-1.3000s

- USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3000s.
- The USD gains some traction on mostly upbeat US macroeconomic data.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range, just below mid-1.3000s through the early North-American session on Thursday.
A mildly positive tone around crude oil prices – now up around 0.45% for the day – extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – loonie and was seen as one of the key factors keeping a lid on any attempted positive move for the major.
Traders refrained from placing any aggressive bets
The downside, however, remained limited and was further cushioned by a modest US dollar rebound following the release of mostly upbeat US economic releases – monthly retail sales data, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and initial weekly jobless claims.
In fact, the headline Retail Sales recorded a growth of 0.3% in December and Core Sales expanded 0.7% MoM, both surpassing consensus estimates. Adding to this, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also surprised to the upside and improved to 17.0 for January.
Despite the supporting factors, traders refrained from placing any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move ahead of next week's BoC monetary policy update.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3063
|Daily SMA50
|1.3166
|Daily SMA100
|1.3191
|Daily SMA200
|1.3243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.308
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2956
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3118
