USD/CAD hovers near fresh five-month high around 1.3670 ahead of BoC policy

- USD/CAD trades near a five-month high around 1.3670 as the focus shifts to BoC policy.
- The BoC is expected to keep interest rates steady at 5% amid a soft labor market.
- Investors underpinned the US Dollar as a safe haven despite hopes that the Fed is done with hiking interest rates.
The USD/CAD pair oscillates near a fresh five-month high of around 1.3670 ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC). A power-pack action is anticipated in the Loonie asset after the announcement of the monetary policy decision by BoC Governor Tiff Macklem.
Analysts at CIBC point out that the decline in consumption is likely to hinder any future interest rate hikes by the BoC. Canada’s labor market has been soft as its Unemployment Rate has been increasing for the past three months. Also, Canadian employers have laid off workers two times in the past three months. An absence of strength in the labor market would allow the BoC to keep interest rates unchanged at 5%. However, policymakers would keep room open for further policy tightening.
Later this week, Canada’s labor market data for August will be keenly watched. The Unemployment Rate is seen further rising to 5.6% while a fresh addition of 15K employees is expected vs. retrenchment of 6.4K employees.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures generated some losses in the London session, portraying caution among market participants due to global recession fears. For the action, investors will focus on the United States ISM Services PMI for August, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Analysts at TD Securities expect the US ISM Services PMI to hold steady at 52.7 in August.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained sideways around 104.50 on Wednesday while the broader bias is strong amid jittery global growth. Investors underpinned the US Dollar as a safe haven despite slower wage growth boosting hopes of a steady interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3649
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3642
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3536
|Daily SMA50
|1.3364
|Daily SMA100
|1.34
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.367
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3589
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.362
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0750 ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD trades in the positive territory near 1.0750, supported by hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials on Wednesday. As markets await the US ISM Services PMI data, the cautious market stance helps the USD hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD trades in a tight range slightly above 1.2550 on Wednesday as investors search for the next catalyst. Later in the American session, the ISM will release the Services PMI report for August. In the meantime, US stock index futures stay in negative territory.
Gold consolidates losses below $1,930 as US yields retreat
Gold price fluctuates in a tight range below $1,930 following Tuesday's sharp decline. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower but holds comfortably above 4.2%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move either direction ahead of US data.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.