USD/CAD hovers around 1.3490 ahead of Canada Retail Sales, US Consumer Sentiment data

- USD/CAD moves sideways with a positive bias toward an upward direction.
- US Dollar could continue its winning streak on the back of US bond yields.
- Higher Crude prices contribute to limiting the losses of the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD attempts to retrace its recent losses, trading around 1.3490 during the early European hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) continues to move in an upward direction on the back of solid economic data from the United States (US), coupled with the higher US Treasury yields.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades around 103.40 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.35% and 4.15%, respectively, by the press time. The monthly US Housing Starts outperformed expectations in December, reaching 1.46M against the anticipated 1.426M. Building Permits (MoM) also reported growth, increasing to 1.495M and surpassing the market consensus of 1.48M. Furthermore, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 12 decreased to 187K from the previous reading of 203K.
On the other side, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) received some support from the higher Crude oil prices, given that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price grapples to extend its gains for the third consecutive day, hovering around $73.90 per barrel at the time of writing. The Crude oil prices cheer the decline in the Crude Oil stockpiles.
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed the weekly measure for the week ending on January 12. US Crude Oil Stocks Change fell by 2.492M barrels against the expected decline of 0.323M barrels, swinging from the previous stockpiles of 1.338M barrels.
On Friday, economic data includes Canada's Retail Sales for November, offering insights into consumer spending trends in the country. Concurrently, the United States will release the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January, indicating consumer confidence in the economic outlook. Apart from economic indicators, market participants will also pay attention to speeches from central bank officials. These speeches can provide additional context and insights into the trajectory of monetary policies.
USD/CAD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3487
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3347
|Daily SMA50
|1.3488
|Daily SMA100
|1.3568
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3528
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid Fed rate cut uncertainty, elevated US bond yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery gains and oscillates in a narrow trading range heading into the European session on Friday.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
“The Goldilocks economy is a fairytale”
The mainstream psyche has latched onto a Goldilocks scenario where inflation dies, interest rates fall, and the economy glides to a soft landing. People should probably read the end of the story because Goldilocks dies.