USD/CAD holds steady near mid-1.4000s, focus remains on OPEC+ meeting

- USD/CAD edges higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by a subdued USD demand, surging oil prices.
- Thursday’s important macro data, OPEC+ meeting eyed for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias on Thursday and is currently placed near session tops, around mid-1.4000s, albeit lacked any follow-through.
Following the previous session's intraday pullback, the pair managed to regain some positive traction for the second straight session amid a subdued trading action on Thursday. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by a combination of negative factors and could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of key data/event risks.
The US dollar remained on the defensive in the wake of the latest optimism over forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic may be reaching its peak soon. This coupled with a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further weighed on the greenback demand, albeit failed to attract fresh selling around the pair.
Bulls even shrugged off a strong intraday rally in crude oil prices, which tend to undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. Against the backdrop of improving risk sentiment, oil prices rallied over 4% for the day amid expectations the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later this Thursday.
Traders, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bearish bets, rather preferred to wait for the final outcome. This coupled with the release of important macro data from the US and Canada, along with a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
The US economic docket highlights the release of initial weekly jobless claims, expected to have eased off a little from the huge 6.65 million the week before but still post a rise of 5.25 million during the week ended April 3. Apart from this, the monthly Canadian employment details might also provide some meaningful trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4054
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.4014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4168
|Daily SMA50
|1.3673
|Daily SMA100
|1.3408
|Daily SMA200
|1.3307
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3983
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4067
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Crypto market shifting to the hyperspace
The typical pattern expects the participation of second-line Altcoins, such as Litecoin or Ethereum Classic. The current phase can cause occasional periods with a strong increase in volatility. The bulls have the advantage over the bears, but they don't yet have market control.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.