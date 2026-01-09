German Industrial Production rises 0.8% MoM in November vs. -0.4% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity unexpectedly increased in November, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Friday.

Industrial Output, in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse, rose by 0.8% over the month in November, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 0.4% decline and a 1.8% growth recorded in October.

Annually, the German Industrial Production edged higher by 0.8% in the same period, following October’s revised 1% increase.

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the press time, the EUR/USD pair keeps the red near 1.1650, down 0.10% on the day.