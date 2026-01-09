German Industrial Production rises 0.8% MoM in November vs. -0.4% expected
Germany’s industrial sector activity unexpectedly increased in November, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Friday.
Industrial Output, in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse, rose by 0.8% over the month in November, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected 0.4% decline and a 1.8% growth recorded in October.
Annually, the German Industrial Production edged higher by 0.8% in the same period, following October’s revised 1% increase.
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair keeps the red near 1.1650, down 0.10% on the day.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.28%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.26%
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.