- USD/CAD hits a nearly two-week high on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends support to the major.
- Falling US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive and act as a headwind.
The USD/CAD pair adds to the overnight strong gains and edges higher for the second successive day on Thursday. Spot prices touch a one-and-half-week high during the Asian session, albeit seem to struggle to find acceptance above the 1.3500 psychological mark or build on the momentum beyond the 100-day SMA.
A further pullback in crude oil prices, from the highest level since December 5 touched on Wednesday, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Investors remain concerned about the fuel demand outlook amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn. Adding to this, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) signalled another big weekly build in US crude inventories and exerts pressure on the black liquid.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, is weighed down by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is holding back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the
yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond drops to its lowest level since October amid expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were further lifted by weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic released on Wednesday.
That said, several FOMC members indicated on Wednesday that they will push on with more interest rate hikes even as inflation shows signs of easing and economic activity is slowing. Apart from this, looming recession fears temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which is seen benefitting the safe-haven greenback and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data. This, along with speeches by Fed officials, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD demand later this Thursday. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3505
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3507
|Daily SMA200
|1.3182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.355
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
