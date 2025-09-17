USD/CAD strengthens to near 1.3750 in Wednesday’s early European session.

The BoC is expected to resume rate cuts at the September meeting.

Fed is widely anticipated to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps later on Wednesday.

The USD/CAD pair gains traction to around 1.3750, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Wednesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid the expectation that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will resume interest-rate cuts later on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) and the BoC interest rate decisions will be the highlights later on Wednesday.

The BoC is anticipated to lower its policy rate to 2.5% from 2.75% at the September meeting. Over 80% of economists expect the BoC to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), with many expecting at least one more cut before the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll last week. The BoC Press Conference will be closely watched for how far the easing cycle will eventually extend. The dovish tone of the Canadian central bank could exert some selling pressure on the Loonie.

On the USD’s front, markets expect a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting on Wednesday, after the US labor market has shown signs of a slowdown. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in near 100% odds of a quarter-point rate cut at the upcoming meeting. A small minority even sees a possibility of a jumbo rate cut.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold a press conference following the policy statement on Wednesday. Traders will keep an eye on the FOMC Press Conference and a Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or ‘dot-plot,’ for some hints about the US interest rate path.

(This story was corrected on September 17 at 08:44 GMT to say that the Bank of Canada and US Federal Reserve decisions will be published on Wednesday, not Thursday.)