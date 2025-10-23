The USD/CAD pair posts modest losses near 1.3990 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on a rise in crude oil prices. The Canadian Retail Sales and US Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity reports will be released later on Thursday.

Oil prices rise to near a two-week high after the US hit Russia's major oil companies with sanctions, supporting the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the pair. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that the decades-long process of an ever-closer economic relationship between the Canadian and US economies is over. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding US-Canada trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rebuffed a request by leading Democratic lawmakers to meet until the four-week-old US government shutdown ends. The release of key US economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau is suspended, complicating decision-making for the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Nonetheless, the Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) in the October and December policy meetings. This, in turn, weighs on the Greenback against the CAD. Fed funds futures imply a 97% chance of a 25 bps rate reduction, according to LSEG data.

Traders will take more cues from Canada’s Retail Sales data later in the day. The Retail Sales are projected to show an increase of 1.0% MoM in August, while the Retail Sales ex Autos are estimated to show a rise of 1.2% MoM during the same period. A hotter-than-expected rise in Retail Sales could lift the CAD in the near term.