USD/CAD hits two months highs above 1.3300 as crude oil tumbles

- Loonie drops across the board during the American session amid a decline in crude prices.
- USD/CAD accelerates rally, gains for the fourth consecutive day.
The USD/CAD pair rose further during the American session and climbed to 1.3302, the highest level since early December. Near the end of Monday, it trades around 1.3300, holding to most daily gains, up for the fourth day in a row.
WTI down, DXY consolidates gains
The decline in crude oil prices played a critical role in the decline of the loonie across the board. WTI prices dropped 2.65%, to $50.00 per barrel, the lowest in a year. Estimations about a reduction in the Chinese crude demand by as much as 20% on the back of the coronavirus, weighed significantly on prices. From the peak of January 8 above $65.00, the barrel lost $15, and the technical outlook suggests more losses are likely.
The recovery of the US dollar added strength to the USD/CAD. The DXY is up 0.42%, erasing most of Friday’s losses. The Index climbed to 97.80, moving away from the two-week low it reached last week. US manufacturing data came in better-than-expected and contributed to the rally of the greenback.
Technical outlook
The USD/CAD is showing overbought technical conditions, although the consolidation on top of 1.3260 shows the bullish momentum intact. If the pair rises and holds above 1.3305, it would likely rise to test the next barrier seen at 1.3325/30 (November highs).
If the pair pulls back, the immediate support is seen at 1.3260; a slide below would alleviate the bullish pressure. The next support might lie at 1.3220.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3297
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3097
|Daily SMA50
|1.314
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.319
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3148
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.3000 amid hard-Brexit fears
Upbeat US data alongside concerns the UK may be unable to reach a deal with the EU sent GBP/USD below the 1.3000 figure down for the day over 200 pips.
EUR/USD bounces from daily low, stable around 1.1060
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1035 to find some stability at around 1.1060. A positive surprise from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI backs the greenback.
Cyrptos: Coronavirus underpins bulls, levels to watch
When there is trouble in the world, Bitcoin and other digital assets come into demand – and the coronavirus is no different. Stock markets have reopened in China after the Lunar New Year holiday marred by the respiratory disease.
WTI hits below $50 for the first time in more than a year
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost nearly 16% in January and extended its slide on the first trading day of February as markets continue to price the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.