USD/CAD gathers strength for a break above 1.3550 despite subdued USD Index

- USD/CAD is building a base for a decisive break above 1.3550 despite downside bias for the US Dollar Index.
- Higher interest rates by the BoC have heavily impacted on Canada’s retail demand.
- The further downside in the oil price looks solid as global central banks are preparing for a fresh rate hike cycle.
The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways after a stellar north-side move around 1.3550 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset is expected to extend its recovery sharply above the immediate resistance of 1.3550. The strength in the Loonie asset looks enormous despite a subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
S&P500 futures are showing some losses in Asia as investors are worried about forthcoming quarterly results from the United States corporate, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped below 101.70 and is declining towards the four-day support of 101.63, showing strength in the downside momentum. The demand for US government bonds is getting sluggish as one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected. The 10-year US Treasury yields have scaled to near 3.57%.
The USD index has failed to capitalize on the upbeat preliminary United States S&P PMI data, released on Friday. S&P Manufacturing data jumped to 50.4 from the consensus of 49.0 and the former release of 49.2. The figure landed above 50.0 for the first time in the past six months, indicating economic recovery amid pessimist circumstances of higher interest rates from the Fed and tight conditions by US banks for consumers and business-type loans.
The Canadian Dollar has faced immense pressure due to Canada’s weak retail demand. February’s Retail Sales report showed that monthly Retail Sales contracted by 0.2% vs. an expectation of 0.6% contraction. Retail Sales ex-auto data contracted by 0.7% against a contraction of 0.1% as expected by the market participants. This shows a sheer impact on retail demand due to higher interest rates by the Bank of Canada (BoC). BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to keep rates steady at elevated levels to bring down stubborn inflation.
On the oil front, oil prices are showing a sideways auction above $77.00. Further downside looks solid as global central banks are preparing for a fresh rate hike cycle, which would heavily impact oil demand. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices will impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3536
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.354
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.348
|Daily SMA50
|1.3566
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3412
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3563
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3563
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3668
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
