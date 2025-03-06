USD/CAD gains to near 1.4360 despite US Dollar declines

USD/CAD rises to near 1.4360 even though the US Dollar slides to four-month low.

US President Trump is set to reprieve tariffs on automobiles from Canada and Mexico.

Investors await the employment data for February from both the US and Canada.

The USD/CAD pair moves higher to near 1.4360 in Thursday’s European session despite the US Dollar (USD) extends its downside, suggesting significant weakness in the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides to a four-month low near 104.00.

The Greenback faces selling pressure as investors expect the tariff agenda of United States (US) President Donald Trump won’t be favorable for the economy in the near term. The impact of higher tariffs is expected to be borne by US importers, which will eventually passed on to end consumers. Such a scenario would reduce the purchasing power of households, resulting in a slowdown in the overall demand structure.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar underperforms has President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on March 4. However, the White House reported on Wednesday that tariffs have been reprieved from automobiles after consulting with three big carmakers.

Market participants expect Trump tariffs to impact Canadian economic growth significantly, knowing that Canada is one of the leading trading partners of the US.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US and Canada employment data for February, which will be released on Friday. The Canadian economy is expected to have added fewer new workers while the US economy is projected to have witnessed a strong labor demand.