The USD/CAD pair gains traction near 1.3950 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, bolstered by a rebound in the US Dollar (USD). However, the upside for the pair might be limited amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and higher crude oil prices. The Canadian International Merchandise Trade and Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.

Traders await signs that the US federal government will reopen, with Congress so far unable to pass a bill to continue funding operations. The US government shutdown entered its seventh day, with the US President Donald Trump administration warning it was moving forward with plans to slash the federal workforce. Concerns that the shutdown will impact the US economy could drag the Greenback lower against the CAD.

Meanwhile, a rise in crude oil prices could boost the commodity-linked Loonie and create a headwind for the pair. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a smaller-than-expected hike in its crude production levels. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.

Traders will take more cues from the speeches from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials later on Tuesday. Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Michelle Bowman, Stephen Miran and Neel Kashkari are set to speak. Any hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers could help limit the USD’s losses in the near term.