USD/CAD gains ground above 1.3750 as traders pare back Fed rate cut expectation

- USD/CAD holds positive ground near 1.3765 amid firmer US Dollar.
- US Fed is expected to maintain interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50 in its June meeting on Wednesday
- The lower crude oil prices weigh on the commodity-linked Loonie, lifting the pair higher.
The USD/CAD pair trades in the positive territory around 1.3765 amid the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand on Tuesday during the early Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, the decline in crude oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and creates a tailwind for USD/CAD.
The robust US employment data for May pared back rate cut expectations from the Federal Open Market Commit (FOMC). Traders are now pricing in nearly 47% chances of a rate cut for the September meeting, down from 68% before the NFP data, according to the CME FedWatch tool. At the June monetary meeting on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50 to curb inflation towards the Fed’s 2% target.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday might offer some hints about the inflation trajectory and future monetary policy outlook. The US headline and CPI figure are estimated to show an increase of 3.4% YoY abd e 3.5% YoY in May.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices edge lower as OPEC ministers said that they would not increase supply if prices remained weak. It's worth noting that Canada is the dominant source of crude oil imports for the United. States and higher oil prices generally underpin the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3759
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3668
|Daily SMA50
|1.3677
|Daily SMA100
|1.3593
|Daily SMA200
|1.3579
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3768
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3804
