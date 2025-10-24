USD/CAD gains above 1.4000 due to increased risk aversion, weaker Oil prices

USD/CAD appreciates after registering little gains in the previous session, trading around 1.4020 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair advances as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground, as traders adopt a cautious stance before September’s US inflation data, due later in the day, amid the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout.

The Greenback also gained support after US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, according to Reuters.

The US Dollar may struggle as the prolonged US government shutdown delays the key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US government shutdown has entered its 24th day, marking the second-longest federal funding lapse in history, with no end in sight. The GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday evening.

The USD/CAD pair also appreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges on weaker Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price depreciates after three days of gains, trading around $61.00 per barrel at the time of writing. However, the downside of crude Oil prices could be restrained due to increased supply concerns, driven by the fresh United States (US) sanctions on Russia's two biggest Oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.