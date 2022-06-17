- A goodish pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the second straight day.
- Declining US bond yields and the risk-on impulse held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Rising crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction for the second successive day on Friday and inched back closer to a one-month high touched earlier this week, though lacked follow-through. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.2970-1.2975 region, just a few pips below the daily peak touched during the early part of the European session.
The US dollar was back in demand on Friday and drew some support from growing market acceptance that the Fed would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the Fed's so-called dot plot, which showed that the median projection for the federal funds rate stood at 3.4% for 2022 and 3.8% in 2023. This assisted the USD to stall this week's sharp retracement slide from a two-decade, which, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Investors, however, took comfort from the fact that the Fed forecasted the rate to decline to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.5% over the long run. This was evident from the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the risk-on impulse, held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and further contribute to capping any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Even from a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, have struggled to make it through the 1.3000 psychological mark. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained move beyond the said handle before positioning for an extension of the recent strong rally witnessed over the past one-and-half-week or so. Traders now eye the US economic docket, featuring Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate. This, along with the USD/oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2735
|Daily SMA50
|1.2759
|Daily SMA100
|1.2715
|Daily SMA200
|1.2669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.297
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2885
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
