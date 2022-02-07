USD/CAD flirts with daily low, just above 1.2700 mark amid modest USD weakness

- A combination of factors prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD on Monday.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid weaker USD.
- A softer tone around the US bond yields acted as a headwind for the greenback.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, just above the 1.2700 mark.
A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on Friday's strong rally and led to a modest bearish gap opening on the first day of a new week. As investors looked past disappointing Canadian jobs report, bullish crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, modest US dollar weakness acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair and exerted some downward pressure.
Crude oil prices consolidated the recent gains to the seven-year high and remained well supported by expectations that global supply would remain tight amid the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand. Apart from this, the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine acted as a tailwind for the black gold. This, in turn, assisted the commodity to attract some dip-buying on Monday, which benefitted the Canadian dollar.
On the other hand, the USD struggled to build on the post-NFP recovery move from a two-and-half-week low and was pressured by a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields. That said, renewed speculations for a larger Fed rate hike move at the March policy meeting – boosted by Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly jobs report – should limit any meaningful downside for the US bond yields and the greenback.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. Hence, the market focus now shifts to the release of the US CPI report on Thursday. The data will play a key role in influencing the buck in the near term. Apart from this, oil price dynamics would be looked upon to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2714
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2716
|Daily SMA100
|1.2625
|Daily SMA200
|1.2515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2788
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.274
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1450 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD declined toward 1.1400 in the early European session on Monday but managed to regain its traction in the second half of the day. With the greenback struggling to find demand, the pair turned positive on the day above 1.1450. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk-positive market environment hurts the dollar.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3500 earlier in the day but erased a portion of its daily losses on renewed dollar weakness. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the negative territory heading into the American session.
Gold clings to gains above $1,810, struggles to gather momentum
Gold continues to edge higher and trades above $1,810 on Monday. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, don't allow the yellow metal to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day above 1.9%.
BTC bears to go extinct beyond $53,000
Bitcoin price looks overextended as it grapples with the 50-day SMA, Ethereum price pierces through the bearish breaker and Ripple price approaches the $0.757 to $0.807 supply zone that could cut the uptrend short.
Lucid Group Inc gains as EV stocks rally on Tesla forecast from JPMorgan
NASDAQ: LCID gained 2.23% during Friday’s trading session. JPMorgan is bullish on Tesla’s future prospects in the US automotive market.