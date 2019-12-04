USD/CAD flirting with session lows, around 1.3280 region ahead of BoC

- Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some follow-through pressure.
- USD/CAD bulls seemed rather unaffected by positive trade headlines-led USD uptick.
- Wednesday’s US macro data, the latest BoC policy update eyed for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3280 region.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and retreated farther from near two-week tops set in the previous session. The prevalent bullish sentiment around oil prices, now up over 1.5% for the day, underpinned the commodity-linked currency – loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure.
The downside seems limited ahead of BoC
Oil prices remained well supported by Tuesday's data, showing that US stockpiles fell more-than-expected, by 3.7 million barrels last week. This comes on the back of speculations that OPEC and its allies will extend production curbs and cut output further to support the market. The OPEC members will be meeting on Thursday and then on Friday the OPEC+ group is scheduled to meet.
Meanwhile, the intraday downtick seemed rather unaffected by a modest US dollar uptick, which managed to attract some buying in the wake of a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields amid positive trade-related headlines. A Bloomberg report indicated that the US and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal despite tensions over Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
The pair, however, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so and any further downside is likely to remain limit ahead of the latest BoC monetary policy update, due later this Wednesday. In the meantime, the US economic data – ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3281
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3297
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3258
|Daily SMA50
|1.322
|Daily SMA100
|1.3225
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3298
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3359
