The USD/CAD pair trades on a flat note near 1.4010 during the early European session on Wednesday. Private-sector US jobs data stoked worries about labour market weakness, which could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in the near term. The Bank of Canada (BoC) Summary of Deliberations will be published later on Wednesday.

Private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs per week on average in the four weeks ended October 25, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Tuesday. The report suggested the labor market slowed in the second half of October, compared with earlier in the month.

The BoC decided to cut its policy rate to 2.25% in the October meeting, marking the second consecutive 25 basis points (bps) reduction. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem signalled that further rate cuts are unlikely for now, citing that the economy follows its projected path.

The BoC survey of market participants suggested that many expect the rate to hold at 2.25% until at least mid-2027. However, other economists are divided, with some anticipating another reduction early in 2026, depending on how trade issues evolve.