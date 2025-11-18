The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move to a one-and-a-half-week high and oscillates in a narrow range during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.4000s, nearly unchanged for the day, though the supportive fundamental backdrop favors bullish traders.

The Canadian Dollar (USD) continues to be undermined by data released on Monday, which pointed to signs of easing domestic inflation pressures. In fact, Canada's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated from 2.4% YoY to 2.2% in October. The reading, however, was slightly above the 2.1% expected. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding Crude Oil prices is seen weighing on the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, is seen consolidating the previous day's strong move up and remains well supported by less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. Several Fed officials recently signaled caution on further monetary easing amid the lack of economic data, forcing investors to scale back their bets for a rate cut in December. This, along with the prevalent risk-off environment, benefits the safe-haven buck, lending some support to the USD/CAD pair.

The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant amid concerns about the weakening economic momentum on the back of the longest-ever US government shutdown. Moreover, traders opt to wait for the FOMC Minutes, due on Wednesday, and the delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for October on Thursday for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.