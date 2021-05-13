- USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains to weekly tops, around the 1.2155-60 region.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the US CPI-inspired USD strength and sliding crude oil prices.
- A more hawkish BoC acted as a tailwind for the loonie and kept a lid on the attempted recovery.
The USD/CAD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering in the neutral territory, around the 1.2125-30 region.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on Thursday and build on the previous day's US CPI-inspired rebound from the 1.2045 region, or five-year lows. Concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases in India continued to fan worries about the fuel demand recovery. This was evident from a sharp fall in crude oil prices, which undermined the commodity-linked loonie and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar was underpinned by Wednesday's red-hot US inflation report, which fanned speculations about an earlier than anticipated tightening by the Federal Reserve. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by an extended selloff in the global equity markets – further boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, a more hawkish stance adopted by the Bank of Canada continued acting as a tailwind for the Canadian dollar. This was seen as another factor that failed to assist the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops, around the 1.2155-60 region. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent downward trajectory has run its course and positioning for any strong near-term recovery move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) – for some impetus. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics will further contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2342
|Daily SMA50
|1.2472
|Daily SMA100
|1.2594
|Daily SMA200
|1.2855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2352
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2122
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2258
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.