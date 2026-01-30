USD/CAD firms as Warsh pick calms Fed independence concerns and US PPI beats

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as the Greenback regains some ground after concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence eased somewhat following US President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate a former Fed Governor as the next Fed Chair.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3520, up 0.22% on the day, but the pair remains on track for a second consecutive weekly decline.

Concerns over the Fed’s independence were a key driver behind the US Dollar’s recent slide to a four-year low. However, investors have taken some comfort from the prospect of Kevin Warsh, who is widely viewed as a more institutional candidate and likely to preserve the central bank’s independence.

Given Trump’s repeated calls for lower interest rates, markets had feared that his choice for the next Fed Chair could tilt US monetary policy onto a more politically driven and dovish path. While Kevin Warsh has recently aligned himself with Trump’s calls for more aggressive rate cuts, he is traditionally known as an inflation hawk, leading investors to view him as less supportive of deep and rapid interest rate reductions.

That said, broader concerns over the Fed’s independence have not fully faded. Trump has continued to publicly criticise Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates and has also attempted to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a case that is now before the US Supreme Court. In addition, reports of a recent criminal investigation involving Powell have kept political risk around the central bank in focus.

The US Dollar also finds support from hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Headline PPI rose by 0.5% MoM in December, accelerating from 0.2% in November and beating market expectations. On an annual basis, producer prices increased by 3.0%, matching the previous reading and coming in above forecasts of 2.7%.

Core PPI surprised even more to the upside, rising 0.7% MoM in December, well above expectations of 0.2% and the prior 0.0% reading. On a yearly basis, core producer prices climbed to 3.3% from 3.0%, also exceeding market estimates of 2.9%.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.80, rebounding after hitting a four-year low near 95.56 earlier this week.

On the Canadian side, data showed that the economy stalled in November, with GDP flat on the month after contracting by 0.3% previously and missing expectations for a 0.1% increase, offering little support to the Loonie.

However, rising Oil prices help limit the downside for the Loonie, as Canada is a major crude exporter. WTI is hovering near $65.24 a barrel, its highest level since September 26.