USD/CAD finds resistance at 1.3320 and drops back below 1.3300

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CAD back into negative territory, holds a bearish bias.
  • Loonie supported by risk appetite and Canadian data.

The USD/CAD dropped back below 1.3300 after making a run to 1.3320. As of writing, it trades at 1.3295 modestly lower for the day, holding a bearish tone but moving sideways for the session.

The loonie was among the weakest in the G10 space but after the beginning of the American session it recovered ground across the board, even as crude oil prices tumbled. The WTI barrel is falling by more than 5%.

Also equity prices pulled back and are still higher but off highs. The Dow Jones gains 0.25% and the Nasdaq 0.82%. Risk appetite is weakening the US dollar that is posting mixed results. The greenback was not affected by US economic data released on Thursday that included jobless claims, ISM and Markit manufacturing. On Friday, the NFP report is due.

In Canada, the Markit Manufacturing PMI rose in September to 56 from 55.1, despite expectations of a decline to 54.1. The number helped the loonie.

Technical outlook

The USD/CAD is moving sideways on Thursday between 1.3320 and 1.3280. Momentum favors the downside, but in order to clear the way to more losses, it needs to break the support at 1.3280. On the upside, if the pair consolidates above 1.3330, the negative bias in the very short-term would be negated.

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3317
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3239
Daily SMA50 1.3249
Daily SMA100 1.3443
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3421
Previous Daily Low 1.3302
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3375
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3229
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3466
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3511

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD chops lower amid conflicting fiscal stimulus headlines, mixed data

GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid negative Brexit headlines

Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops

Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty

WTI weaker, extends the drop below 39.00

