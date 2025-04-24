USD/CAD falls toward 1.3850 as Fed’s Beige Book suggests deteriorating economic conditions

- USD/CAD weakens as the Fed’s April Beige Book underscores the potential negative impact of tariffs on the economic outlook.
- The US Dollar also loses ground after the flash Composite PMI pointed to a slowdown in overall business activity.
- President Trump suggested the 25% tariff on Canadian auto imports to the US could be raised.
USD/CAD edges lower around 1.3870 during Thursday's Asian session, after climbing roughly 0.50% in the previous day. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) weakens following the Federal Reserve’s April Beige Book, which pointed to deteriorating economic conditions.
The report highlighted growing concerns about tariffs, which have negatively impacted the economic outlook across multiple US regions. Consumer spending appeared uneven, and labor market conditions softened, with many districts noting stagnant or slightly declining employment.
Further pressuring the Greenback were Wednesday’s mixed S&P Global PMI figures. The flash Composite PMI for April fell to 51.2 from 53.5, signaling a slowdown in business activity. While the Manufacturing PMI ticked up slightly to 50.7, the Services PMI dropped sharply to 51.4 from 54.4, reflecting weaker demand in the services sector. Chris Williamson of S&P Global noted that growth momentum is waning, with persistent inflation complicating the Fed’s policy outlook.
However, the USD/CAD pair appreciated on Wednesday as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) remained under pressure. This came after US President Donald Trump suggested that a 25% tariff on Canadian auto imports to the US could be increased. Trump emphasized efforts to strike a deal with Canada, aiming to boost US auto production and reduce reliance on foreign vehicles, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) also struggles due to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) downward revision of Canada’s 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.4% has renewed concerns about weakening domestic demand, Additionally, the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) decision to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.75% underscores a cautious stance, influenced in part by ongoing uncertainty surrounding potential US tariffs.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
